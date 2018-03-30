Mount Everest climber breaks her own record

Lock-Ba Sherpa wipes away tears as she excepts a proclamation from the mayor of West Hartford.

Next week she leaves for her two daughters behind and flies back to Nepal where she plans to climb Mount Everest for the ninth time.

Sherpa is the picture of humility, washing dishes at Whole Foods to support her two daughters, 10 months out of the year.

The other two months, she climbs Mount Everest.

Sherpa was 15 years old when she first climbed Mount Everest.

Sherpa holds the world record, the only woman who has climbed Mount Everest eight times.

She was born and raised in Nepal with her 7 sisters and 4 brothers, and not only carries her own gear to the top but gets paid to carry others as well.

Lhakpa Sherpa says,"I get $5000 but if I summit I get a bonus they pay me $1000. That means I make $6000."

But her climbs are not about the money. In the past, she has placed flags from Yale and the West Hartford public library on top of Everest.

Sherpa says,"I like to carry many different kinds of flags because I respect them."

So this year when she climbs Mount Everest she is bringing a flag from whole foods, as well as a flag from Conard high school where her daughter attends in West Hartford.

She says she will have other flags as well and those flags give her so much power and she says she can literally feel them in her backpack as she's climbing the mountain.

Sherpa says,"I feel like with the flags in my backpack. I feel a special power and a special magic power of me pushing me up to the top."

But she says when she gets to the top, the view, the air, the cold, is like nothing else on earth.

Sherpa says,"Oh oh! Look at me, I'm on top of the world! And it looks so beautiful there is a view every direction. And it feels good!"

She says the hardest part is leaving her two daughters behind because it is a dangerous climb and not everyone comes back. She is such a return in June.

