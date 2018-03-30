Orpheum Theatre announces 2018-2019 Broadway at the Orpheum season

The Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City announces the 2018-2019 Broadway at the Orpheum season.



This season includes "The Sound of Music", the story behind the creation of Peter Pan "Finding Neverland", and the inspiring tale of acceptance and love in "Kinky Boots!"

See more information about Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season here or call the Tyson Events Center Box Office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2).

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER

Friday, November 23, 2018, 8:00pm

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis, now in its 31st year, is still met by sold-out audiences and was one of the top 20 concert tours in the nation last year. This year MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER’S two touring ensembles will hold over 90 performances throughout the United States. Grammy Award® winner Davis will direct and co-produce the performances with MagicSpace Entertainment. The shows will feature the favorite Christmas music of MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER along with state-of-the-art multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

FINDING NEVERLAND

Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 7:30pm

Directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Monday, January 21, 2019 / Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 7:30pm

“Sparkling, fresh and lively.” – Los Angeles Times

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A brand new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to Sioux City. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

STOMP

Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 7:30pm

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique – an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

KINKY BOOTS

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

LEGALLY BLONDE

Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 7:30pm

Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blond and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Thursday, May 2, 2019, 7:30pm

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post).

Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!” (New York Magazine).