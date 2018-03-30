Emerson, NE Volunteer Fire Department gets new fire hall

Courtesy: Village of Emerson Volunteer Fire Department - Dick McCabe with cones in front of the new fire hall.

The Village of Emerson Volunteer Fire Department officials said they will soon be operating out of a new $980,000 facility.

The facility is located on north Main Street in Emerson and will be completed this spring.

The Village Utility Superintendent and Fire Chief Dick McCabe said the new five-bay structure will provide enough space for fire equipment.



There is also a new community room, kitchen addition and training space for members of the department.

The League Association of Risk Management gave Emerson $500 in traffic cones and safety apparel from a Lean on LARM Safety Grant.