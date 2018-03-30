Russia responds to diplomat expulsion

A new video was released which is unconfirmed by NBC of what Russia says is a successful missile test.

Just days after President Vladimir Putin's tough talk claiming he has "invincible" weapons.

And a phone call with President Trump stoking fears about another cold war.

Now multiple officials tell NBC News, President Trump wants aides to keep quiet about new policies against Russia.

Carol Lee says, "If he somehow speaks negatively about Putin or is really aggressive in what he says publicly, that it'll anger Putin."

This, after Russia, kicked out 60 American diplomats, forced to leave Russia by Thursday.

And the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg our oldest mission there is being shut down tomorrow.

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov says, "If anybody slapped your cheek, your face, what would be reaction from your side?"

It's Russia's response to the U.S. kicking out 60 of their diplomats and closing Russia's consulate in Seattle.

State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert says, "We reserve the right further to any Russian retaliation against the United States."

The expulsions are punishment.

The U.S. blames Russia for poisoning a spy and his daughter Great Britain. Russia denies it.



Escalating tensions between the world's two superpowers in the middle of Washington's Russia investigation.

Allegations of political bias by the FBI in that investigation, but the attorney general has decided not to appoint a second special counsel to look into that.