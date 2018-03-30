Warmer for Friday, cold front brings wind & showers overnight

After a raw and colder Thursday, a nice up-tick in our temps will be felt on our Friday as a warm frontal boundary moves by the north. This will give us S/SW winds which will bring in some more seasonable conditions. Highs will be climbing into the 40s and 50s with a few isolated readings in the 60s possible, SW of Sioux City. By tonight though the trailing cold front moves in and this is going to bring the chance for scattered showers overnight with blustery conditions developing. Winds could gust near 40 mph as we step into Saturday with highs tumbling back into the 30s and 40s. Some of those rain showers may linger into our Saturday morning which will likely be mixed with a bit of snow. Moisture quickly pulls away and we'll then see some sunshine taking over for the afternoon hours but remember the jacket as wind chills will be a factor. We begin to moderate some for Easter with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. Temps surge back up into the 40s and 50s with maybe an isolated snow shower or flurry possible SW of I-29. Our warming trend continues into Monday with highs rising back into the 40s and 50s but it's short-lived as conditions head "southward" into the middle of next week. The 30s and 40s make a swift return by Tuesday with a chance for mixed precip. Monday night into our Tuesday. Minor accumulations of snow are possible so stay tuned for updates. We look to remain below average through the rest of the workweek as well with temps staying mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer