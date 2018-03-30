US official says American killed in Syria attack

A U.S. defense official says one of the two troops with the U.S.-led coalition who were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Syria was an American.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not yet been publicly released, did not give the nationality of the second military member.



Earlier on Friday, the U.S. military said to coalition personnel were killed and five others wounded by a roadside bomb in Syria without specifying where exactly the attack occurred.



The U.S. official said no additional information about the American would be immediately available.U.S. troops in northern Syria are acting as a buffer between rival fighters in the region.

Previous: U.S. flags are plainly visible on the region's Green Hills.

U.S. troops are there to try to prevent fighting between their allied forces who fought against ISIS and the Turkey-backed fighters of the free Syrian army.

This is all happening near the town of Manbij not far from the border with Turkey.

The town is under threat of a Turkish military operation because Turkey wants to limit the expansion of Syria's Kurds along the border.

Ankara views the Syrian Kurdish fighters as "terrorists" and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

Ankara and Washington are in talks to diffuse tensions, with a new round expected Friday.

But it's unclear what would appease Turkey, which says it's prepared to push all the way west to the Iraqi border to push the Kurdish YPG militia - Washington's only ally in Syria - away from its borders.