Spring 2018 Re-Event is Saturday

On Saturday, March 31, 2018, the City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board is holding their semi-annual Re-Event.



Organizers said the event will be held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot along Pierce Street from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They said this recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished.



Organizers said by not putting your recyclable waste into the trash, natural resources and energy are conserved, valuable and potentially harmful materials are recovered and landfill space is saved.



The following is a list of vendors and the products we will be accepting:

Electronics (fee varies) – price list at www.sioux-city.org/ReEvent

Styrofoam – LiteForm Technologies

Batteries accepted (free) – Batteries Plus

Light bulbs ($.50 ea.) - Batteries Plus

Appliances will not be accepted at this event

They said the money collected will cover the cost of dismantling, recycling and proper disposal as necessary.



Contact the Environmental Services Division at 279-6222 if you have any questions.

They said they cannot accept household hazardous materials at the ReEvent.



HHMs can be taken to the Citizens Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street on Monday, Wednesday or Friday by appointment only 712-255-8345.



More information on disposal or recycling of various items can be found at www.sioux-city.org/solid-waste.