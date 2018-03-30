Koated Kernels helps kids kick-off Easter Weekend with making popcorn eggs

Koated Kernels helped kids kick-off Easter Weekend with Popcorn Eggs.

For one dollar kids are able to choose from either a birthday cake or caramel flavored popcorn egg.

Then they are able to decorate the eggs with toppings such as chocolate, frosting, chocolate chips, jelly beans, and sprinkles.

Koated Kernels staff loves to see all the excited kids making Eggs for themselves, their parents, friends, or even the Easter Bunny.

"You know we think of popcorn all year round, but Easter, Christmas, hopefully, the Easter Bunny takes some popcorn too so it's just a fun time to be in our shop," said BJ McClellan, Manager Koated Kernels

You can get in on the fun of making an Easter Popcorn Egg at Koated Kernels right here in Sioux City until 5:00 pm.