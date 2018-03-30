Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman, found not guilty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman, found not guilty

(NBC News) -

A jury has acquitted Noor Salman of all charges related to her alleged involvement in the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Salman was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and faced life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors alleged she helped her husband, Omar Mateen, prepare for his attack on the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016. Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 58 more inside the club before he was killed by police.

Salman was also charged with obstruction of justice, lying to investigators about her alleged role, in the massacre. 

