UPDATE: Woodbury County Sheriff's Office locate suspect involved in bank robbery in Moville

Posted:
MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted deputies are responding to a bank robbery at the United Bank of Iowa in Moville Friday around 12:40 p.m.

Sheriff Drew said no weapon was brandished in the robbery. 

Sheriff Drew said the vehicle involved in the robbery was spotted on Interstate 29 around 2:15 p.m. 

He said the suspect involved in the bank robbery has been located after being involved in an accident on a gravel road near Salix. 

Sheriff Drew said shared a picture of the suspect, who they say is a white man in his 50s.

Sheriff Drew said the possible suspect vehicle is a Black BMW DDJ097. The vehicle is reported stolen out of Polk County and it matches the description of the suspect vehicle in Moville bank robbery.

