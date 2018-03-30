Wind and cold move in to start our Easter weekend

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, Saturday from 4 am until 1 pm**

Today turned a little warmer for us with highs getting into the 50s for most of us.

And we may have just felt the warmest day we're going to feel for at least a week as below average temperatures will rule not just this weekend all through next workweek.

We'll feel colder changes arrive tonight as a cold front moves in with maybe a few rain showers.

While the rain won't be heavy, the wind will be impressive with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for central and northern Siouxland, including Sioux City, Saturday from 4 am until 1 pm.

That northwest wind is going to keep it cold with highs only getting into the 30s on Saturday.

Easter Sunday is looking to end up about 10 degrees shy of average with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

We'll see a slight chance of just a little light snow Sunday night into early Monday with highs on Monday in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday night and Tuesday will give us a better chance of precipitation with a mix of rain and snow possible.

Highs on Tuesday will probably only get into the upper 30s.

Wednesday appears to be a quiet day before another chance of a light mix moves in on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s.