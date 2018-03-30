Drake introduces new head coach DeVries

Drake found themselves with an unexpected men's basketball opening, but were able to fill the vacancy in just one week.



Former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries was introduced as the Bulldogs' new head coach on Friday.

DeVries has been on the Bluejay staff for the last 20 years. Creighton's made the postseason in 19 of them, including 12 NCAA Tournament appearances.



DeVries was a finalist for the Drake job in 2012, and is happy to finally get a chance to lead his own team.

"I didn't want to leave a place that I was really happy at for something that I wasn't as committed to," said DeVries. "I knew there was a place that I was all in on, that I would have a better chance to be successful. This is a place that I've always felt like we could do something really special with."

DeVries is a native of Aplington, Iowa. He takes over for Niko Medved, who left for Colorado State after just one season at Drake.