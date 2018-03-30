Drake introduces new head coach DeVries - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drake introduces new head coach DeVries

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Darian DeVries was introduced as Drake's new men's basketball coach on Friday. Darian DeVries was introduced as Drake's new men's basketball coach on Friday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Drake found themselves with an unexpected men's basketball opening, but were able to fill the vacancy in just one week.
    
Former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries was introduced as the Bulldogs' new head coach on Friday.

DeVries has been on the Bluejay staff for the last 20 years. Creighton's made the postseason in 19 of them, including 12 NCAA Tournament appearances.
    
DeVries was a finalist for the Drake job in 2012, and is happy to finally get a chance to lead his own team.

"I didn't want to leave a place that I was really happy at for something that I wasn't as committed to," said DeVries. "I knew there was a place that I was all in on, that I would have a better chance to be successful. This is a place that I've always felt like we could do something really special with."

DeVries is a native of Aplington, Iowa. He takes over for Niko Medved, who left for Colorado State after just one season at Drake.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Autopsy: Police shot Stephon Clark 8 times, 7 from behind

    Autopsy: Police shot Stephon Clark 8 times, 7 from behind

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:55:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...
    The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.More >>
    The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.More >>

  • Scherzer fans 10, pitches Nationals over Reds 2-0 in opener

    Scherzer fans 10, pitches Nationals over Reds 2-0 in opener

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:44:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gary Landers). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cincinnati.
    Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings and the Washington Nationals began defense of their NL East title by opening with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.More >>
    Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings and the Washington Nationals began defense of their NL East title by opening with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.More >>

  • Cavs coach Lue returns as observer, not sitting on bench

    Cavs coach Lue returns as observer, not sitting on bench

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:44:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
    Cavs coach Lue planning to attend team's game after being on medical leave.More >>
    Cavs coach Lue planning to attend team's game after being on medical leave.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.