The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...

Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings and the Washington Nationals began defense of their NL East title by opening with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings and the Washington Nationals began defense of their NL East title by opening with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cavs coach Lue planning to attend team's game after being on medical leave.

Cavs coach Lue planning to attend team's game after being on medical leave.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien says he attempted suicide, hired prostitutes and suffers from persistent depression, and wonders if he sustained brain injuries while playing football.

Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien says he attempted suicide, hired prostitutes and suffers from persistent depression, and wonders if he sustained brain injuries while playing football.

(Dan Pelle /The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this Monday, March 26, 2018 photo, former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien displays his Super Bowl ring in Spokane, Wash. Rypien said he has attempted suicide, hired prostitutes and suffers from persistent depress...

(Dan Pelle /The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this Monday, March 26, 2018 photo, former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien displays his Super Bowl ring in Spokane, Wash. Rypien said he has attempted suicide, hired prostitutes and suffers from persistent depress...

Running down the teams, players, coaches and other tidbits as March Madness winds toward the Final Four.

Running down the teams, players, coaches and other tidbits as March Madness winds toward the Final Four.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons dunks the ball during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons dunks the ball during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

A guide to the teams, players and coaches in the Final Four

A guide to the teams, players and coaches in the Final Four

After years of NCAA committees and task forces talking about reforming transfer rules, change is finally on the horizon.

After years of NCAA committees and task forces talking about reforming transfer rules, change is finally on the horizon.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22)shoots during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22)shoots during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

Final Four puts transfers, and need for reform, in display

Final Four puts transfers, and need for reform, in display

(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin). International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, left, is greeted by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk on his arrival at the Pyongyang Airport in North Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. IOC President Bach arriv...

(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin). International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, left, is greeted by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk on his arrival at the Pyongyang Airport in North Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. IOC President Bach arriv...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago's miraculous run to the Final Four will be remembered for clutch shots, the coach's "Wall of Culture," a couple of guards who have been playing together since grade-school and, of course, Sister Jean. More >>