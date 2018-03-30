Siouxland Sweet Shops seeing extra traffic on Easter weekend

Many across Siouxland were looking for something a little sweet for this Easter weekend.

From cookies, cakes and candy to chocolate bunnies, it was a hunt for Easter goodies.

We checked out Palmers Old Tyme Candy Shoppe and Sweet E's Homestyle Bakery to see what people were on the hunt for.

"We try to keep a good stock going and if we see anything that is running low or need to do in the middle of the day we'll get those refilled and so we aren't ever having an empty case." Says Jennifer Davis of Sweet E's

"You know with Easter being so early this year, I think a lot of people are waiting until the last minute so we've been keeping pace and keeping up until this week and we just can't keep up so it is a good problem to have." Says Jessica Rohde of Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy

Remember, most bakeries are closed on Easter Sunday so don't wait too long.