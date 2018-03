A northwest, Iowa school district has found who it wants to be its new superintendent. Patrick Carlin has been selected as Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's new superintendent.

He is currently an elementary school principal at the Dunkerton Community School District in Dunkerton, Iowa. His hiring is pending a background check and approval from the school board.

Carlin would take over for Bill Thompson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.