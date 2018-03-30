Bandits go to 3-0 with road win in Bismarck

Darrian Miller scored three total touchdowns, one on a kickoff, and the Bandits beat Bismarck on Friday, 43-27, to go to 3-0 on the season.

Sioux City quarterback Liam Nadler got the scoring started right away. The Bandits ran the flea flicker and Nadler found Brandon Sheperd for the game's opening score. Miller followed with a rushing touchdown to make it 13-0.

Bismarck scored 10 unanswered points, but Andre London took the double-reverse into the end zone for a 20-10 lead, though the Bucks did score once more before halftime to make it 20-17.

Sioux City outscored Bismarck 23-10 in the second half. Touchdowns by Miller on the ground, and off the kickoff, provided some distance, and Greg Conry kicked three field goals to get the Bandits to 43 points.

Sioux City is back at home on Sat., April 7, against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.