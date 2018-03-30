Muskies get much-needed win over Tri-City

Sampo Ranta and Cole Koepke each scored twice, Martin Pospisil added two assists and the Musketeers beat Tri-City 5-2 on Friday.

Sioux City (23-23-7) took control of the game with a great first period. Ranta scored the first goal of the game on a play that had to be reviewed to confirm the goal. Koepke followed with a score two and a half minutes later.

The Muskies capitalized on a power play late in the period, as Dylan Mills gave Sioux City a 3-0 lead after one.

After a scoreless second period, Tri-City got on the board off Mike Koster's goal. But Ranta scored again, his 21st goal of the season, to restore the lead to three goals. Ranta also had an assist.

Hugo Blixt scored to make it 4-2, but Koepke's 25th goal of the season on an empty Tri-City net sealed the deal at the 18:47 mark.

Bobby Brink, Sammy Walker, Dorian Dawson and Brady Ferner added assists.

The Musketeers return home on Saturday to face Des Moines. Sioux City trails Tri-City by nine points for sixth place in the Western Conference, with seven games to go.