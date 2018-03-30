Muskies get much-needed win over Tri-City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Muskies get much-needed win over Tri-City

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Musketeers beat Tri-City on Friday, 5-2. The Musketeers beat Tri-City on Friday, 5-2.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sampo Ranta and Cole Koepke each scored twice, Martin Pospisil added two assists and the Musketeers beat Tri-City 5-2 on Friday.

Sioux City (23-23-7) took control of the game with a great first period. Ranta scored the first goal of the game on a play that had to be reviewed to confirm the goal. Koepke followed with a score two and a half minutes later.

The Muskies capitalized on a power play late in the period, as Dylan Mills gave Sioux City a 3-0 lead after one.

After a scoreless second period, Tri-City got on the board off Mike Koster's goal. But Ranta scored again, his 21st goal of the season, to restore the lead to three goals. Ranta also had an assist.

Hugo Blixt scored to make it 4-2, but Koepke's 25th goal of the season on an empty Tri-City net sealed the deal at the 18:47 mark.

Bobby Brink, Sammy Walker, Dorian Dawson and Brady Ferner added assists.

The Musketeers return home on Saturday to face Des Moines. Sioux City trails Tri-City by nine points for sixth place in the Western Conference, with seven games to go.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • IOC president says Kim committed to Tokyo, Beijing Olympics

    IOC president says Kim committed to Tokyo, Beijing Olympics

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:05:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin). International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, left, is greeted by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk on his arrival at the Pyongyang Airport in North Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. IOC President Bach arriv...(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin). International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, left, is greeted by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk on his arrival at the Pyongyang Airport in North Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. IOC President Bach arriv...
    AP Exclusive: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.More >>
    AP Exclusive: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.More >>

  • Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting

    Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:03:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...
    The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.More >>
    The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.More >>

  • The Latest: Notre Dame, UConn head to overtime tied at 79

    The Latest: Notre Dame, UConn head to overtime tied at 79

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:02:57 GMT
    Mississippi State has taken a 31-30 lead over Louisville into halftime. After a poor-shooting first quarter, both teams found their mark in the second. The Bulldogs' Teaira McCowan has eight points and nine rebounds.More >>
    Mississippi State has taken a 31-30 lead over Louisville into halftime. After a poor-shooting first quarter, both teams found their mark in the second. The Bulldogs' Teaira McCowan has eight points and nine rebounds.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.