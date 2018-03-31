Immanuel Lutheran commemorates Good Friday

Many area churches are holding Good Friday services as part of the Holy Week commemoration.

A Tenebrae service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Candles are extinguished one at a time to observe how everything became dark following Christ's crucifixion, prior to his resurrection, which we now celebrate as Easter.

"It's a day that could have been different if God had chosen to be a God of power and wrath instead of being a God of service and love. So the light goes out as He breathes His last." says Rev. Joy Gonnerman, Interim Pastor, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sioux City.

Services will be held on Easter Sunday at many area churches.

Immanuel Lutheran will gather at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to attend.