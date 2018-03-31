Immanuel Lutheran commemorates Good Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Immanuel Lutheran commemorates Good Friday

Posted:
By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Many area churches are holding Good Friday services as part of the Holy Week commemoration.

A Tenebrae service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Candles are extinguished one at a time to observe how everything became dark following Christ's crucifixion, prior to his resurrection, which we now celebrate as Easter.

"It's a day that could have been different if God had chosen to be a God of power and wrath instead of being a God of service and love. So the light goes out as He breathes His last." says Rev. Joy Gonnerman, Interim Pastor, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sioux City.

Services will be held on Easter Sunday at many area churches.

Immanuel Lutheran will gather at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.