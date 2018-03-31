Orange City Tulip Court visits Iowa State Capitol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Orange City Tulip Court visits Iowa State Capitol

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Lawmakers at the Iowa State Capitol had some royal guests visit this week, courtesy of Orange City. 

The Orange City Tulip Festival Queen and her Court visited the Capital on Tuesday as part of their annual visit to promote the Orange City Tulip Festival.

The group was introduced both in the State House and Senate, getting the chance to meet local elected officials like Senator Randy Feenstra and Representative Skyler Wheeler. 

The queen and her court even got to meet Governor Kim Reynolds.

Members of the 2018 Tulip Court are Queen Juliana Tien, daughter of Gale and Cathie Tien; Alexa Arends, daughter of Troy and Darla Arends; Josie Maasdam, daughter of Kirk and Becky Maasdam; Haley Smit, daughter of Jason and Kara Smit; and Corinne Wiese, daughter of Robert and Tricia Wiese.

The 78th annual Orange City Tulip Festival is May 15-19 in Orange City. 

