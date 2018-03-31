UPDATE: Sioux County officials say missing man has been located - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Sioux County officials say missing man has been located

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

Sioux County officials say Tim Johnson has been located. 

He had previously been missing since this morning. 

PREVIOUS:

Sioux County officials are searching for a  man who went missing this morning.

Officials say 42-year old Tim Johnson was last seen in Sioux Center  this morning.

He is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants, and a green stocking hat.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sioux Center Police Department at 712-722-0761, or the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-3307. 

