UPDATE: Sioux County officials say missing man has been located

UPDATE:

Sioux County officials say Tim Johnson has been located.

He had previously been missing since this morning.

PREVIOUS:

Sioux County officials are searching for a man who went missing this morning.

Officials say 42-year old Tim Johnson was last seen in Sioux Center this morning.

He is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants, and a green stocking hat.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sioux Center Police Department at 712-722-0761, or the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-3307.