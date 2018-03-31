UPDATE: Sioux County officials say missing man has been located

SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -
UPDATE:
Sioux County officials say Tim Johnson has been located.
He had previously been missing since this morning.
PREVIOUS:
Sioux County officials are searching for a man who went missing this morning.
Officials say 42-year old Tim Johnson was last seen in Sioux Center this morning.
He is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants, and a green stocking hat.
If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sioux Center Police Department at 712-722-0761, or the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-3307.