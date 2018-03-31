SSC Police looking for information on 'Person of Interest' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SSC Police looking for information on 'Person of Interest'

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
The South Sioux City Police Department are seeking information on this 'Person of Interest'.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

South Sioux City Police need your help in identifying a 'Person of Interest'. 

Police say this 'Person of Interest' is wanted for motor vehicle theft, and using stolen ID documents. 

They say he may have connections in the Lawton, Iowa, area.

Again, South Sioux City Police are asking for your help in identifying this person.

And this 'Person of Interest'  is innocent until proven guilty.

If you have any information, contact the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City at 402-494-7555 or Investigator Nelson at 402-494-7565. 
 

