Owner of vehicle stolen in Moville bank robbery talks about incident

KTIV reached out and spoke with the owner of the vehicle that was stolen for the robbery.

The suspect is believed to have stolen the vehicle from a Craig's Auto car dealership in Des Moines.

Craig Tjeerdsma told KTIV he opened his shop Friday morning and saw a back window broken through.

He says the suspect stole his family-owned BMW.

He says he and his wife called the vehicle company to turn on a subscription-based tracking system for the car.

That's how, he says, law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle.

It wasn't until he called the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office that he knew his vehicle was the center of a bank robbery and high-speed pursuit. \

"I was absolutely floored. I could not believe it," said Craig Tjeerdsma, owner of the stolen vehicle. "I mean, it's one of these things that we were kind of kidding early in the day like, my son said, 'this is kind of like a Gone in 60 Seconds kind of story. Wouldn't it be funny if it was something like that?' And, of course, we just wrote that off. But, my wife and I, we were just absolutely....we were floored about the whole thing."

Tjeerdsma added he's just glad Northwest Iowa authorities caught the suspect.

He told KTIV he and his family can sleep well now knowing the suspect won't be paying them any more visits.