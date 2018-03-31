Camp High Hopes hosts 3rd Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Saturday's chilly temperatures didn't keep children from searching anywhere and everywhere for coveted Easter eggs.

Camp High Hopes held its 3rd Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

Campers, friends, and family took part in a full day of holiday activities.

Kids collected candy, played with Smiles the Bunny, made Easter egg baskets and crafts, and competed in an egg spoon challenge.

It may sound like other Easter celebrations, but the camp's Egg-Stravaganza caters to children and parents with any special needs.

"A lot of the people with special needs or disabilities can't necessarily participate in some of those," said Camp High Hopes Advancement Director Sarah Morgan. "That's why it's really neat that Camp High Hopes offers something like this. This really is for anybody. It's for every age. It's for all abilities and disabilities."

Camp High Hopes officials say nearly 150 people participated in this year's Egg-Stravaganza.