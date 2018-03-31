Semi-annual, spring season Re-Event - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Semi-annual, spring season Re-Event

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Siouxlanders had the chance to drop off any unwanted or unused items to be recycled, Saturday. 

Sioux City's semi-annual Re-Event took place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot this morning. 

People dropped all kinds of electronics, sytrofoam, batteries, and light bulbs to be recycled, reused, and refurbished. 

The Environmental Advisory Board says recycling conserves natural resources and energy, recovers potentially harmful materials, and saves landfill space. 

The re-event lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

