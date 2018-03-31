Iowa State's tight ends preparing for more targets

As spring practice rolls on, Iowa State will be faced with offensive changes.

It likely won't be at quarterback - Kyle Kempt got an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA.

And it won't be at running back, where 1,100 yard rusher David Montgomery returns to the backfield.

One group to watch heading into the season will be the Cyclones' tight end corps.



Three of Iowa State's top passcatchers from last year are gone, and accounted for almost 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.



Cyclone tight ends totaled just five catches and 44 yards last season, but they should see increased production this year.

"There's a lot of targets that are left out in the open now, with Lazard missing, so not even myself personally but the tight ends, there's a ton of competition there right now for guys who can go up and get that thing, and win one-on-one matchups on the outside," said sophomore tight end Chase Allen.

"They now are seeing the light in that sense that there are balls now that can come my way," said tight ends coach Alex Golesh. "For them, they've got to prove it."

Iowa State's spring game is April 14.