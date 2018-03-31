Warming Some for Easter Sunday

What a chilly way to end the month of March!



Temperatures during the day Saturday were stuck in the 30s (with a few areas in the 20s) and with northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph at times wind chills were in the teens.



We'll be looking at lows near 20 overnight with a chance for some snowflakes west.



You'll need the winter coat Easter morning with wind chills in the single digits likely early on.



We eventually do top out around 40 degrees and will have partly cloudy skies through the day.



A wave moves through and gives us a chance for some light snow early Monday.



A better chance for precipitation arrives Monday night as a mix changing over to snow during our Tuesday.



This looks likely to produce accumulations at this point so we definitely will be keeping an eye on this system.



Wednesday we dry out and temperatures get a little warmer Thursday though still below average.



Another chance for some snow moves in Thursday night into Friday as cold air continues to dominate as we approach next weekend.