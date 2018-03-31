Musketeers win second-straight, playoff hopes remain

Matt Jurusik had 30 saves as the Musketeers beat Des Moines on Saturday, 5-1.

Sampo Ranta scored twice, Matt Jurusik saved 30-of-31 shots fired his way and the Musketeers beat Des Moines on Saturday, 5-1.

A scoreless first period gave the goalies an opportunity to shine, as both Jurusik and Des Moines' Roman Durny were strong.

In fact, there was no scoring until the 17:38 mark of the second period, when Ranta scored his first goal of the contest.

In the third period, the floodgates opened. Sammy Walker and Bobby Brink each scored in the first seven minutes to help the Muskies to a 3-0 lead.

Marshall Rifai scored to cut the deficit to two goals, but Sioux City's Parker Ford answered four minutes later, and Ranta notched his second goal on the power play late in the game.

Sioux City (24-23-7) was 2-for-3 on the power play. Brink and Ranta, who each scored on the man-advantage, also had assists.

With the win, the Musketeers pull within seven points of Tri-City for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Sioux City visits Waterloo on Tuesday.