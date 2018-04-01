Siouxlanders celebrate Easter Sunday at the Orpheum - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders celebrate Easter Sunday at the Orpheum

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
It might have been cold out Sunday but, the chilly temps did not stop Siouxlanders from celebrating Easter Sunday. 

Siouxlanders headed to a special Easter church service at the Orpheum. 

Folks filled up both the top and bottom section of the theater.

The service featured music and a sermon. 

Sunday marked the tenth year that Morningside Lutheran Church has been hosting the Easter service at the Orpheum. 

"It's just a joy to see so many faces from so many different places and different background who all are willing to come together. It's kind of a neutral location, which is what the Orpheum is for us, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ," says Pastor Darrin Vick, Morningside Lutheran Church.

 Pastor Vick says the Easter Sunday service at the Orpheum always fills up quickly.

