Council to vote on Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project

Monday night, Sioux City Council members are expected to take a vote on the future layout of the Larsen Park Riverfront Project.

Last Monday council members took a look at the first designs of the project.

They decided not to approve the design last week, citing that one look at the designs wasn't enough to approve them.

The project includes about 12 acres of the riverfront and is split into the west, central, and east regions.

The designs include plans for a communal lawn, gardens designed by Sioux City's stockyards, a regional trail, and much more.

Developers say the base budget for the project is $6.5 million with added amenities of $8 million.

If all of the amenities are added, it could cost a total of $14.5 million.