Winter keeps hold on area with a couple of snow chances

Easter Sunday was a little on the chilly side as we stayed in the 30s through the afternoon hours.



It could have been worse though; we had plenty of sunshine while some areas of southern Nebraska ended up with 6-7 inches of snow!



We will see clouds on the increase overnight and by the morning some light snow will be passing through our northern counties.



This will stay under an inch so it will be more of an inconvenience than anything.



We look to stay mostly cloudy through the day with winds increasing out of the south.



This will help push us into the mid 40s.



By Monday night another round of precipitation moves in as rain through the night.



Tuesday morning this changes to snow and we'll see temperatures dropping through the day.



It will be quite windy and, with moderate accumulations possible to the north, travel may become difficult.



We dry out Wednesday and Thursday and return to the 40s before our next chance for some light snow moves in for Friday.



That may linger into the early part of Saturday with another chance for precipitation Sunday.



Temperatures look to stay well below average until at least next weekend.