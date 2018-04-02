Winter Storm Watch issued across parts of Siouxland

There were no April Fool's jokes on our Easter Sunday as temperatures were much below average with parts of Nebraska seeing accumulating snow. Monday brings a little warming but not much as another boundary begins to move in. This one will give us as chance of light snow, mainly across the Iowa-Minnesota border but most of us will just see thick clouds. Winds will be increasing ahead of the front with gusts near 35 mph possible. More widespread precip. then looks to develop tonight as the brunt of the system moves in. Rain looks to change over to mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night and then finally over to snow very early Tuesday. Accumulating snowfall is looking more and more likely with the heaviest snow across northern Siouxland. Amounts could close in on half a foot with 1-4" looking like a good bet across central and southern Siouxland. The SUX Metro is looking at 1-3", with the higher end of the range looking more probable. Isolated higher amounts will be possible, especially across northern Siouxland. The snow should wind down in the afternoon with blustery conditions prevailing into the overnight. Record lows are going to be possible Wednesday morning with most of Siouxland falling into the single digits so make sure you're keeping those winter jackets out. Temperatures stay below average through the week with highs staying in the 30s and 40s. Our next shot at a little snow arrives Friday lingering into the day on Saturday. Another system then looks to bring a chance of wintry mixed precip. Sunday with the warm front being a big player. Moisture may changeover to plain rain before changing back over to wintry mix late Sunday night as temperatures cool. Continue to stay with Storm Team 4 for details on these multiple wintry weather chances through the week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer