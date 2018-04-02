Decorah eaglet hatches Easter morning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Decorah eaglet hatches Easter morning

Posted:
(KWWL) -

Decorah's first 2018 eaglet hatched Easter morning.

The Raptor Resource Project posted on Facebook saying, "Welcome to the world, D29! Decorah's first 2018 eaglet hatched Sunday morning at 7:25 CDT. Congratulations to Mom and Dad Decorah, and a million thanks to our excellent camera operators and moderators for sharing the egg-citement this morning."

This news comes after the Decorah North Nest lost its only egg in March. According to a Facebook post, the one egg was crushed, something was possibly wrong with the shell.

Watch the eagles here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.