Sioux Rapids lawmaker closes chapter on bringing newborn to work - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux Rapids lawmaker closes chapter on bringing newborn to work

Posted:
Courtesy: Iowa Legislature Courtesy: Iowa Legislature
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

An Iowa lawmaker has closed an unusual chapter in her work life of regularly bringing along her newborn baby to the state Capitol.
   
Rep. Megan Jones, a Republican from Sioux Rapids, started bringing her daughter, Alma, to the statehouse just a few weeks after giving birth on Jan. 24.
   
Alma was often spotted snoozing on her mother or observing legislative action from a portable bassinet in the Iowa House of Representatives. Jones announced last week that Alma is now headed to her next adventure: day care.
   
Jones says her decision to bring Alma to work was driven by necessity. Alma wasn't initially old enough for day care, and Jones wanted to represent her constituents during Iowa's relatively short legislative session.
   
Experts say as more women run for office, expectations will shift on how politicians should balance their family lives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.