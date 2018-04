Thousands of Orthodox Jews gathered at Jerusalem's Wailing Wall, their holiest religious site, to receive a priestly blessing Monday.

The special blessing is a ritual dating back to the time over 2500 years ago when King Solomon's Temple stood on the same site.

The ritual is held twice a year for the Jewish holidays of Passover and Sukkot.

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman was seen praying at a balcony overlooking the plaza.