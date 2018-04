Pope Francis called for brotherhood in the world Monday.

He appeared at the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square in the Vatican before the crowds of worshipers.

Francis said, "Only brotherhood can grant a lasting peace that can defeat poverties, extinguish tensions and wars, eradicate corruption and criminality."

He also appealed for the release of all kidnap victims and invoked 'a gift of peace' for people suffering in conflicts.



