The pest predictions are in and it's looking like a buggy spring ahead.

According to the National Pest Management Association "Bug Barometer" ticks will be the pest to watch out for.

Based on the harsh winter much of the country endured, entomologists are expecting ticks to remain a significant problem in much of the U.S.

Pests like mosquitoes, cockroaches and termites are also likely to be out in large numbers.

Experts suggest wearing insect repellent when spending time outdoors.