President Trump threatens to end DACA and stop NAFTA

(NBC News)

President Trump threatened to end DACA and stop NAFTA on Twitter Monday morning, tweeting "DACA is dead" and "must build a wall."

President Trump urged Congress to fund that wall and strengthen laws to stop what he calls "caravans" of people entering the U.S. illegally. 

"Mexico has got to help us at the border. They flow right through Mexico. They send them into the United States. It can't happen that way anymore," said Mr. Trump. 

Meanwhile, former VA Secretary David Shulkin says his firing by President Trump was a surprise. 

