The Community Action Agency of Siouxland said in a news release a settlement agreement has been reached with the Belle of Sioux City L.P., Iowa Gaming Company, LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc after a lawsuit had been filed on November 30, 2016 regarding the three percent revenue of the Argosy Casino not paid to charity between May 1, 2013 and July 31, 2014.

The settlement is $1.5 million and the 55 charities named in the settlement will receive notice this week.

The Community Action Agency said they are pleased that the settlement monies will allow the agency and other charities to continue their important charitable work.