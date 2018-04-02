Counting Crows with special guest LIVE to perform at Battery Park

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announced on its Facebook page the Counting Crows with LIVE will be performing at Battery Park.

The concert is September 15 and tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

2018 Battery Park Concert series:

Friday, May 4 Post Malone with 21 Savage [Sold Out]

Wednesday, May 30 Blink-182

Saturday, June 16 A Day to Remember with Beartooth & Silverstein

Friday, June 29 Kesha

Friday, July 13 Hard Rock Country Fest: Old Dominion, Walker Hayes, Brandon Lay

Saturday, July 14 Incubus with The Struts

Sunday, July 15 Tape Deck Takeover: Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc, 2 Live Crew, hosted by Flavor Flav

Tuesday, July 14 Nickelback with Pop Evil

Monday, August 6 G-Eazy with Ty Dolla Sign, YBN Nahmir, Murda Beatz, P-Lo

Saturday, September 15 Counting Crows with +LIVE+