Julie Kenney is Iowa's new Deputy Secretary for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Iowa has a new Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. Julie Kenney started Monday as the new Deputy Secretary for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. She fills the vacancy created when Mike Naig left the post to become the state's agriculture secretary.

Kenney and her family own and operate a corn and soybean farm in Story County. She grew up on her family's farm near Lohrville, Iowa.

Kenney has been active in the agribusiness industry for nearly 15 years, serving in marketing and communications roles for private industry and agricultural associations and checkoff programs.