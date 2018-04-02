Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a kitchen fire Monday morning

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a small kitchen fire at Morningside Country Estates Apartments Monday morning.

The call coming in at 10:24 stated that there was smoke coming from an apartment and an occupant was inside.

The hearing impaired resident began cooking some food and fell asleep in the process causing the food to burn.

Smoke alarms were going off but due to the hearing impairment the resident had not been alerted and was surprised Sioux City Fire Rescue were entering their residence.

Lieutenant Joe Rodriguez said there are devices available for the hearing impaired to be alerted.

"A hearing-impaired smoke alarm, which shakes the bed if they're sleeping and also provides a strobe light if he can't hear it the strobe light indicates that there is an issue," said Lt. Joe Rodriguez, with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says they do have hearing impaired smoke alarms available and will install them free of charge.