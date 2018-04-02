Iowa governor signs law allowing health plans that skirt ACA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa governor signs law allowing health plans that skirt ACA

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law legislation that will allow people to buy a cheaper form of health insurance that skirts Affordable Care Act rules.
   

The Republican governor said at a bill signing Monday that the law will provide relief for Iowans experiencing increases to their health insurance premiums.
   
The law will allow Iowa's farm bureau organization to partner with a designated insurance company to offer so-called health plans that technically aren't defined as insurance. The plans, which won't be regulated by the state, aren't required to cover benefits like maternity care and mental health or offer protections to people with pre-existing medical conditions.
   
Specific details about what's covered in the plans aren't available yet.
   
Health policy experts say the plans may be attractive to younger and healthier people, but could further destabilize Iowa's individual insurance market.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.