Musketeer standouts Ranta & Jurusik honored by USHL

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy S.C. Musketeers) -

Sioux City Musketeers teammates Sampo Ranta and Matt Jurusik, along with Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Ben Finkelstein, earned weekly honors in the United States Hockey League.

Ranta scored twice and dished out an assist in Sioux City's 5-2 victory over Tri-City on Friday. The Finnish forward then replicated the performance on Saturday night, helping the Musketeers to a 5-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers. Ranta is tied for the Sioux City scoring lead, as he has recorded 36 points (23G, 13A) in 52 games. His 23 goals rank second on the team and he has found the back of the net in three of his last four games.

The University of Wisconsin commit is in his second USHL season and has amassed 45 points (29G, 16A) in 82 career USHL games. He was ranked 23rd among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings, making him a top prospect for the 2018 NHL Draft. He also participated in the 2018 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game back in January. Ranta joined the Musketeers after playing with EC Salzburg U18 and TPS U16 (Finland). 

Jurusik made 16 saves on 18 shots in Friday's victory over the Tri-City Storm before stopping 30 of the 31 Des Moines attempts he faced on Saturday to give the Musketeers the win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night. With the pair of victories, Jurusik is back over the .500 mark on the season as he sports a 21-19-0-0 record along with a 2.81 GAA and .908 SV%., placing him just outside the top-10 among all USHL goaltenders in those respective categories.

This is the third time Jurusik has won Goaltender of the Week, as he previously earned the honor on Dec. 18 and Jan. 22. The Chicago, IL native is in his first season in the USHL after spending the last two years at the University of Wisconsin. He has also played for the Janesville Jets (NAHL), where he recorded the NAHL's best GAA and SV% during the 2013-14 season, Cleveland Barons (T1EHL) and Chicago Fury (T1EHL). 

