Mercy Medical Center hosts 5th Annual Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony

Organ donation is a simple thing that all of us can do to help others.

in that spirit, Mercy Medical Center hosted a special Donate Life Iowa Event to inspire Iowan's to make that donation.

Organ donors, recipients, and their families were on hand for the fifth annual Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony to honor National Donate Life Month.

There were 3 speakers at the event John Jorgensen from The Iowa Donor Network, Steve Martin a heart transplant recipient, and Liz Ford who lost her husband in 20-15.

She continues to spread awareness after finding out how many lives her husband's organs saved after a tragic accident.

"I always knew that it could help people, but I didn't know what extent it could until I found out exactly how my husband affect fourteen other lives," said Liz Ford

The Donate Life flag will fly in front of Mercy Medical Center's Central Building, at the Corner of 5th and Jackson Streets, throughout the month of April.