3 Siouxland school district voters will cast ballots in special election Tuesday

Tuesday, voters in three Siouxland school districts will cast ballots in special elections that will impact their local schools.

The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Community School District is, once again, looking to voters to help improve its facilities.

For the fourth time in four years, voters are being asked to decide whether to fund improvements for elementary, middle and high school students within the district.

The bond would help add on to the middle school, which would create more space for students, and offer up-to-date amenities.

Also included in the bond are funds to add on to the current high school, creating new spaces for wrestling and industrial tech.

The bond amount comes in at $18.9 million. See more information here.

For the third time in three years, residents in the Okoboji Community School District will vote on a measure to build a new, stand-alone middle school.

The superintendent said the proposed $25 million bond would also make much-needed repairs to the elementary and high schools, and help resurface the high school football field.

The current middle school, in Arnolds Park, is just not big enough, and according to an enrollment and demographic study, the school is expected to add 125 students to the district over the next 5 years.

If the bond issue passes, ground would be broken for the middle school in the fall of 2018.

Work could be complete in 18 to 24 months. See more information here.

Residents in the Graettinger-Terril School District will vote Tuesday on $9.7 million school bond.

According to the school district's website, if voters approve bond, the money will provide additional instructional space, an expanded industrial tech program, a competitive-sized gym, and other improvements in the district.

The bond will be paid for by an increase in property taxes.

The district's website says the overall school tax levy will increase by a maximum of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

That means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $11.42 more in property taxes per year. See more information here.