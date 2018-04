Work is underway to re-route Pierce Street in front of UnityPoint Health St.Luke's on Sioux City's Northside.

Monday morning, work began in two areas.

The first area includes work on the hospital's west parking lot.

The second area will focus on the Pierce Street and 29th Street intersection.

Once those areas are done, work will begin on the east parking lot, which is shaded in yellow on this map... and the rest of Pierce Street, which is shaded in gray.

City crews expect work to be complete in July.