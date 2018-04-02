Sioux City family presented with new home by The Habitat For Humanity

A Sioux City family has a home of their own, tonight, thanks to their own sweat, and Habitat For Humanity.

The dedicated home, which now stands at 1620 West 4th Street, was moved to that location after a brand new foundation and basement were built for the home.

The home was presented to the Davila family, who is still in can't believe that they are able to own their own home after struggling with renting for many years.

"I didn't think that I could accomplish something like this, and like I said it's been hard, not just for me but my daughters as well we really worked hard. Never thought that this could happen for us, never imagine that I would own my home one day so I am very proud, "said Leticia Davila.

The family had to put in 350 hours of charitable work for Habitat for Humanity to be eligible for the home.

They hope to close on their home on April 26th and move in shortly afterward.