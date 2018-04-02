China raises tariff on products including U.S. Pork

Monday China announced it would raise tariffs on several goods coming from the United States, including pork.

And it is the pork that is getting the attention of Iowa Pork Producers.

Iowa is the number one producer of pork products in the entire Nation.

last year Iowa exported over 200 million dollars in pork to China.

About 158 million of that number was sent to Hong Kong alone.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, says he has spent the last several weeks traveling the state speaking with pork producers about the impact this tariff could have on people in the state.

He's very concerned about watching this play out between the U-S and China.

Naig says there are no figures out just yet on how much this could impact pork producers here, but he says there will be an impact.

"We again, we're a significant supplier nationally and so those things that impact the US market will impact Iowa producers directly," says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig.

Naig says the Trump administration has highlighted some key issues when raising tariffs on China but that can impact the United States.

"Just as real are the impacts that a trade war can have on us and so, to the extent that China retaliates against Iowa products, that can hurt our producers. So, what we are hopeful of is that the Trump administration will work quickly to try to resolve any trade issues with China and that we can minimize the impact on our markets," says Naig.

Naig says Iowa agriculture produces more products that can be consumed within the United States.

He says pork producers know and understand they need to export their products outside of the country, which has been a top concern for the producers he's spoken to.

Senator Joni Ernst says increasing the tariffs on exports will harm Iowa producers.

The Senator said in a statement to KTIV Monday "Increasing tariffs on exports will harm Iowa producers and undermine the rural economy.

Hardworking Iowans and American farmers and ranchers, who are already struggling to make ends meet, could find themselves in the midst of a trade war. She continues, "We should seek to expand international market opportunities for U.S. goods and agriculture and use these contributions to reduce the trade deficit. It's my hope that we can pursue policies that enhance our competitiveness, rather than reduce our access to foreign markets."

The National Pork Producers Council has also released a statement in the wake of the 25 percent tariff hike.

They say "We are disappointed that China has placed an additional 25 percent tariff on U.S. pork exports.

Exports are extremely critical to the financial well-being of our producers.

Over the past 10 years, the United States, on average, has been the top exporter of pork in the world, and we're the lowest-cost producer.

The statement continues with "China was the third largest value market, with more than $1 billion in U.S. pork being shipped there last year."