Sioux City Metros honored at City Hall for national title

Sioux City's first high school hockey team took the ice in 1972. But there's little question that this year's version was the best ever to skate here. Monday afternoon, the Sioux City Metros were honored for their great season.

After winning the USA Hockey High School national championship, the Metros received a commendation at City Hall. A week ago the Metros beat Monarch, Colorado, 3-2 to win the national title. That was on top of their first Midwest Hockey League, state title in 15 years.

There are 29 members of the team and many of them have been playing together since they were little kids.

"It didn't happen overnight, all of a sudden we had this great hockey team," said head coach David LeGree. "It's a process and it all worked out in the end. It's something we all share, the coaches and the players, forever. We're like family."

The Metros finished the season with a 33-3-1 record.