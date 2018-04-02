Sioux City Metros honored at City Hall for national title - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Sioux City Metros honored at City Hall for national title

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Sioux City Metros were honored at City Hall on Monday. The Sioux City Metros were honored at City Hall on Monday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City's first high school hockey team took the ice in 1972. But there's little question that this year's version was the best ever to skate here. Monday afternoon, the Sioux City Metros were honored for their great season.

After winning the USA Hockey High School national championship, the Metros received a commendation at City Hall. A week ago the Metros beat Monarch, Colorado, 3-2 to win the national title. That was on top of their first Midwest Hockey League, state title in 15 years.

There are 29 members of the team and many of them have been playing together since they were little kids.

"It didn't happen overnight, all of a sudden we had this great hockey team," said head coach David LeGree. "It's a process and it all worked out in the end. It's something we all share, the coaches and the players, forever. We're like family."

The Metros finished the season with a 33-3-1 record.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • NCAA Latest: Final two tipped off in Alamodome for title

    NCAA Latest: Final two tipped off in Alamodome for title

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:24:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    There's a reason so much of the talk surrounding the NCAA Tournament championship game is about 3-pointers.More >>
    There's a reason so much of the talk surrounding the NCAA Tournament championship game is about 3-pointers.More >>

  • Closing act: An uncertain future looms for college hoops

    Closing act: An uncertain future looms for college hoops

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:15:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) and Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig (25) battle for the ball at the tip off during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) and Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig (25) battle for the ball at the tip off during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...
    Closing act: After the tournament, an uncertain future looms for college basketball.More >>
    Closing act: After the tournament, an uncertain future looms for college basketball.More >>

  • LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yanks try to open

    LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yanks try to open

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:56:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, reacts alongside Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) after striking out against relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Cin...(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, reacts alongside Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) after striking out against relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Cin...
    LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yankees try to open at home, Verlander back on Houston hill.More >>
    LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yankees try to open at home, Verlander back on Houston hill.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.